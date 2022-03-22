Qualcomm, Trimble are introducing metre-level location tech for Android devices

If you’re terrible at directions, this technology will be able to help you out.

Newer Android phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or 2021’s Snapdragon 888 processor will be able to measure location data within one metre by using Trimble’s RTX GNSS correction services.

Trimble, a partner of Qualcomm, will let Android OEMs, service providers and app developers get more accurate location information. Trimble says that it can improve Android location accuracy by five times compared to current services, and it will enable features like lane-level guidance for car navigation systems.

It’s currently unclear if this technology will work with older devices. However, it seems likely since it’s compatible with Snapdragon 888 devices.

It’s worth mentioning that location data within one metre seems like an invasion of privacy, but it can be beneficial in terms of getting lost.

This technology won’t be available until the second quarter of the year.

Source: Trimble