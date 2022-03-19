Ubisoft announces expansion of Winnipeg studio

Ubisoft announced plans to expand its Winnipeg, Manitoba studio to 300 employees by 2030, creating an additional 200 jobs.

The expansion will triple the size of the current studio and includes an investment of $139 million in the province of Manitoba. That will bring Ubisoft’s total investment in Manitoba to $264 million since 2018.

Moreover, Ubisoft says it will meet its previous goal of growing the Winnipeg studio to 100 employees within five years in March 2022.

Michael Henderson, Ubisoft Winnipeg’s managing director, said in a press release:

“The first three years of Ubisoft Winnipeg have already been an exceptional success. The city has proved to be a hidden gem of techno-creative talent, and an environment that is right for growth thanks to the leadership of Province of Manitoba and City of Winnipeg. We look forward to continuing to grow the industry by attracting national and international talent to the city, and investing in the development of innovation & the next generation of talent locally.”

Ubisoft says the Winnipeg studio plays a strategic role as a triple-A co-development studio that builds tools and technology that help teams create immersive, engaging game worlds.

“In its first years, Ubisoft Winnipeg has already contributed to core technologies such as our Snowdrop engine, taken a leadership role in Machine Learning, and developed innovative new procedural tools and technologies that have the potential to change the way we build worlds,” said Nicolas Rioux, Ubisoft’s Global Deputy Vice President of Production Technology.

Ubisoft will hire additional programmers, including engine, tools, and online programmers, along with talent from other specialized areas of expertise. Roles are open now — you can check those out on Ubisoft’s Careers page.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: Ubisoft