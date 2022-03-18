100 percent of proceeds for this Humble Bundle go to Ukraine charities

Humble Bundle has launched a new ‘Stand with Ukraine’ bundle that offers 100 percent of proceeds to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. These charities include Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps and Direct Relief.

This Humble Bundle includes 123 games like Back 4 Blood, Satisfactory, Metro Exodus, Slay the Spire and Fable Anniversary.

The starting amount for this Humble Bundle is $51.31 CAD for all 123 titles, and Humble says it’s managed to raise $1.9 million USD (about $2.3 million CAD) at the time of writing.

This Humble Bundle ends on March 25th.

Image credit: Turtle Rock Studios

Source: Humble Bundle