Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro alleged display specs leak online

It looks like Google’s Pixel 7 will feature a slightly smaller screen size compared to its predecessor.

Well-known display analyst Ross Young has revealed new information about Google’s upcoming smartphones, including the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Hearing that the Pixel 7 will shrink from 6.4" to 6.3". Pixel 7 Pro will remain 6.7". Panel shipments to start 1 month earlier this year, from May. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 15, 2022

According to Young’s report, the Pixel 7’s screen size will shrink to 6.3-inches from 6.4 inches — a minor adjustment that won’t be very noticeable. Additionally, Young says the Pixel Pro 7 will sport a 6.7-inch LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

However, Young hasn’t confirmed whether the screen will be LTPO 1 or LTPO 2, as LTPO displays can drop to 1Hz similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra and the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Google’s 2022 Pixel devices aren’t expected to launch until October, so we have a few months until we officially see these upcoming flagships.

Source: Ross Young