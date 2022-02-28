OnePlus 10 Pro coming to Canada in March, possible foldable in late 2022

OnePlus has finally shared that the OnePlus 10 Pro is officially coming to North America near the end of March.

The company still hasn’t given out the exact release date, but sometime in the next 30 days, we can expect the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship. We already know a lot about the phone since it’s been out in China for months; you can read our previous coverage here. I’d also like to point out that OnePlus is milking its phone launch way too much. The phone is already out. Why are we playing these games where the company is hiding the release date less than 30 days out?

OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will ship with OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box when it arrives this spring. This is kind of a good thing since OxygenOS 12 has been a fairly buggy disaster for the company so far. OnePlus actually promised in 2021 that its 2022 flagship phones would be running a unified Android 13 profile at launch, so take all these new promises with a heavy grain of salt.

Plus, the company has struggled to even get OxygenOS 12 out on all of its phones. Even the Nord CE 2 5G, which was announced a few weeks ago, doesn’t run Android 12 yet. Beyond that, users aren’t super happy with the direction the operating system’s design has taken either.

During a briefing, OnePlus pledged to remedy that with a stock-like Android experience in Android 13. Still, I’d be hesitant to get excited about this unless you plan to buy a OnePlus 10 Pro. If the updates release at the same cadence as Android 12, it’s going to take a long time to come to older devices. For instance, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro flagships from 2020 only just got their first beta build of Android 12 a few days ago, months after the OnePlus 9 series.

During a call, the company also shared that it sold 11 million phones in 2021, which is a new record for the brand. What’s more exciting, though, is that OnePlus plans to release a device with 150-watt fast charging in Q2 2022 and a foldable possibly at the end of the year or early 2023. OnePlus’ parent company Oppo released a folding phone called the Find N in late 2021, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the OnePlus foldable followed similar design fundamentals.

Overall, OnePlus has made many promises regarding its software and hardware, but I wouldn’t trust these claims until we get our hands on the devices and run the software. OnePlus has been growing over the last few years, but its software support and hardware have been severely lacking since its more public merger with Oppo. It appears the company has noticed this reputation hit, and is working to remedy the situation, but it will need to make sure the next software update is clean and applies to more than one phone at a time to really keep users happy.

The company also announced it will push into new markets this year with intentions to move into Mexico and Latin America.

Stay tuned to MobileSyrup over the next few weeks for our review of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Image credit: OnePlus

Via: Android Authority