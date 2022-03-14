Only Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro devices will get the A16 chip: report

A new report from often-reliable TF International Securities Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that only Apple’s higher-end Pro model iPhone 14 devices will feature its new A16 chip.

If this rumour is accurate, this would mark a fundamental shift in Apple’s smartphone strategy.

Kuo tweeted the news from his new Twitter account, stating that Apple’s mid-range iPhone 14 smartphones will still feature the same A15 chip as the iPhone 13 and the new iPhone SE (2022).

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

In the past, Apple has included its new smartphone chip in its entire lineup of new iPhones for that year. Kuo goes on to say that all four iPhone 14 devices will feature 6GB of RAM, but that the Pro models will feature LPDDR 5 memory and the standard iPhone 14s will offer LPDDR 4X RAM.

Kuo also says that Apple is ditching the mini from its 2022 lineup and will instead offer a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It’s unclear if Apple’s decision to limit the A16 to its higher-end 2022 devices is tied to the ongoing worldwide chip shortage or if it’s a strategic move on the tech giant’s part. In other Apple-related news, Kuo also recently tweeted that Apple’s 2023 Mac mini will feature the same form factor as its predecessor.

Apple is expected to reveal its 2022 iPhone lineup this fall.

Source: @mingchikuo Via: MacRumors