Ontario launches $1 million post-secondary scholarship program for esports

The Ontario Government has announced plans to launch a post-secondary scholarship program tied to the burgeoning esports industry.

In a press release, the government outlined that it has set aside $1 million over two years for the scholarship that aims to offer financial assistance to students attending programs related to game development, design, marketing and more.

“As the first province in Canada to recognize the educational value of esports design and development in this way, we will support students who are building skills that can lead to discoveries, innovation, training opportunities and economic benefits for Ontario,” said Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop.

“This investment will help students pursue their passion and prepare for careers in the highly lucrative video game and esports sector, and to develop transferable skills valued by employers across countless industries.”

The government of Ontario says that the program will be available to publically supported colleges and universities.

According to the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC), the Canadian gaming industry has grown 23 percent since 2019 to contribute $5.5 billion to the country’s total GDP. There are also now 937 active game studios in Canada, a 35 percent increase over 2019.

