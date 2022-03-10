Here are the nominees for the 2022 Canadian Game Awards

Canadian esports organizer Northern Arena has announced the full list of nominees for its third-annual Canadian Game Awards ceremony.

Check out some of the best titles and studios nominated below:

Starting off the list, here are the titles nominated for the ‘Game of the Year:’

FIFA 2022

Far Cry 6

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Echo Generation

Boyfriend Dungeon

The ‘best PC games’ nominated for this year are:

Age of Empires IV

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Discovery Tour: Viking Age from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Inscryption

‘Best Console Games’ for the year are up next:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Far Cry 6

Discovery Tour: Viking Age from Assassins Creed

FIFA 22

Echo Generation

Nominations for the ‘Best Mobile Game’ are as follows:

Lego Star Wars: Castaways

Goose Goose Duck

RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar

Big NEON Tower VS Tiny Square

Hotel Hermes

Grindstone

The ‘best VR/AR games’ nominated for this year are

Doom 3 VR

Dark Threads

Winds & Leaves

Arcadia.tv

People working behind the scenes need to be shown more appreciation. Some studios nominated for the ‘Best Studio of the Year’ are:

Ubisoft Toronto

EA Sports

Motive Studios

Relic Entertainment

Ubisoft Montreal

These are only some of the categories and nominations for the 2022 Canadian Game Awards. To check out the full list, head here. Find last year’s nominees and winners here.

Note: MobileSyrup’s Brad Shankar is involved in judging the Canadian Game Awards.

Image credit: Canadian Game Awards

Source: Canadian Game Awards