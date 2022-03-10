Here are the nominees for the 2022 Canadian Game Awards

Canadian esports organizer Northern Arena has announced the full list of nominees for its third-annual Canadian Game Awards ceremony.
Check out some of the best titles and studios nominated below:
Starting off the list, here are the titles nominated for the ‘Game of the Year:’
- FIFA 2022
- Far Cry 6
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Echo Generation
- Boyfriend Dungeon
The ‘best PC games’ nominated for this year are:
- Age of Empires IV
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Inscryption
‘Best Console Games’ for the year are up next:
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Far Cry 6
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age from Assassins Creed
- FIFA 22
- Echo Generation
Nominations for the ‘Best Mobile Game’ are as follows:
- Lego Star Wars: Castaways
- Goose Goose Duck
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar
- Big NEON Tower VS Tiny Square
- Hotel Hermes
- Grindstone
The ‘best VR/AR games’ nominated for this year are
- Doom 3 VR
- Dark Threads
- Winds & Leaves
- Arcadia.tv
People working behind the scenes need to be shown more appreciation. Some studios nominated for the ‘Best Studio of the Year’ are:
- Ubisoft Toronto
- EA Sports
- Motive Studios
- Relic Entertainment
- Ubisoft Montreal
These are only some of the categories and nominations for the 2022 Canadian Game Awards. To check out the full list, head here. Find last year’s nominees and winners here.
Note: MobileSyrup’s Brad Shankar is involved in judging the Canadian Game Awards.
Image credit: Canadian Game Awards
Source: Canadian Game Awards