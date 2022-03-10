Casetify partners with Pokémon to launch cool new Pocket Monster cases

Casetify is announcing the launch of its new Pokémon x Casetify collection ahead of its March 22nd release.

Celebrating last year’s 25th anniversary, Casetify is releasing new case designs with Pokémon characters such as Pikachu, Eevee and more. The collection includes a Pokémon Sticker Mania case and a Pokémon Color Grid Case from Pocket Monsters from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

These cases are available for iPhone and Samsung devices and start at $40 USD (we’ve reached out for Canadian pricing). They also have designs for AirPods, Apple Watch Bands, AirTag, 2-in-1 grip stands and for the AirPods Pro, a case inspired by Pokémon’s Pixel Pokéball.

Additionally, three winners will have the chance to win three exclusive mirror cases available in the exclusive ‘Pokémon Premium Cases Box’ featuring Legendary Pokémon Dialga, Palkia and Arceus. Customers can register for this on Casetify and take a “Pokémon Quiz” to win.

You can sign up for priority access for the cases ahead of the March 25th release date, here.

Image credit: Casetify