Twitter rolls out new storefront feature for select merchants in the U.S.

Twitter is rolling out a new e-commerce feature on its platform which will allow small and large businesses, individual sellers and everyday Twitter users to transform their profile to a virtual storefront.

The new feature, Twitter Shops, will allow users to showcase up to 50 products on their profile, and is free to use.

If you come to Twitter to do business, listen up! We’re growing our Twitter Shopping family with a new feature called Twitter Shops, giving your business a fully-immersive space to showcase up to 50 products handpicked for shoppers on Twitter. https://t.co/xrmMUxRRuf — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) March 9, 2022

As of today, the ability to display products on their profile is only available to select merchants in the United States, namely @Verizon, @ArdenCove, @LatinxInPower, @GayPrideApp, and @AllIDoIsCookUS. Additionally, the ability to view and interact with said storefronts currently rests with users in the United States who use Twitter in English on an iPhone.

The feature works similarly to how it is on TikTok. Potential shoppers have the option to browse products in the “View Shop” section, which would appear on the merchant’s profile. From there, you can browse through the 50 products on display and be redirected to the merchant’s website through an in-app browser, if you choose to buy something.

“As we continue to test, we’ll explore how to make Shops more discoverable; adding new ways for merchants to tell their brand story through their Shops; expanding the number of products merchants can showcase, and bringing Twitter Shops to more merchants and more people,” concludes Twitter’s blog post.

The storefront feature comes soon after it was revealed that Twitter is working on a new podcast tab for the platform.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Twitter