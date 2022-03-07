TekSavvy brings fibre internet service to 55 locations in Dover Centre, Ontario

TekSavvy has launched its fibre-to-the-home service in the township of Dover Centre, Ontario.

The expansion impacts 55 homes and businesses and is part of the Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) regional broadband program.

In February, the internet service provider received three contracts through SWIFT to build its fibre-optic network in Southwestern Ontario.

The homes have access to internet speeds as fast as 1Gbps per second with unlimited bandwidth.

No term commitments are associated with the service. However, if customers sign up for a Fibre 1000 Unlimited package on a two-year contract, they’re granted a $20 credit to use on their bill for the first year of service.

Interested customers can visit TekSavvy’s website or call 1-519-360-4747.

Image credit: TekSavvy