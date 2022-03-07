fbpx
News

Apple could reveal a green iPhone 13 at its March 8th event

This might be similar to the purple iPhone 12 that was revealed at a previous Apple event

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Mar 7, 202210:48 AM EST
0 comments
iPhone 13

Though Apple’s iPhone SE (2022) event is just around the corner, rumours surrounding what might be revealed during the keynote are still appearing.

Now, it looks like there’s a possibility we might see a green version of the iPhone 13 at the keynote.

According to YouTuber Luke Miani, Apple has plans to reveal a green iPhone 13 colour during the keynote similar to how it showed off a purple iPhone 12 during its ‘Spring Loaded’ event last year.

The rumoured iPhone 13 colour looks reminiscent of the iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max’s excellent ‘Midnight Green’ hue, which is a good move by Apple as far as I’m concerned. Miani says that the report comes from his own sources.

That said, I’m not familiar with Miani’s track record as a leaker, so I can’t vouch for how accurate this leak is. However, 9to5Mac deemed the news reliable enough to cover it, so that’s something. Miani also details a rumoured high-end version of the Mac mini in his video called the Mac Studio.

For more on what to expect from Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event, follow this link.

Image credit: Luke Miani

Source: Luke Miani Via: 9to5Mac

Comments