Business

TekSavvy receives SWIFT Contracts to build Southwestern Ontario fibre network

The telecom says this network will benefit nearly 1,800 homes and businesses across numerous communities

Feb 4, 2021

6:56 PM EST

TekSavvy website on mobile

TekSavvy has been awarded three new contracts through Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) to build out its fibre-optic network in Southwestern Ontario.

The independent internet company says this will benefit underserved communities in the area. Specifically, the newly awarded projects will collectively service more than 99km of roadway, bringing high-speed internet to nearly 1,800 homes and businesses in the following communities:

  • Dover Centre
  • Dresden
  • Duart
  • Grande Pointe
  • Highgate
  • Kent Bridge
  • Louisville
  • Mitchell’s Bay
  • Muirkirk
  • Bothwell
  • Pain Court
  • Thamesville
  • Tupperville
  • Wallaceburg

Altogether, the projects represent an investment of approximatelyÂ $9.2 million. TekSavvy will also invest nearly $6 million. Service is expected to become available between late 2021 and early 2022.

The new projects follow a previous contract that TekSavvy was awarded to construct a 13km fibre-optic backbone network to service Delaware Nation Moravian of the Thames First Nation with high-speed broadband infrastructure.

Source: TekSavvy

