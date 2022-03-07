Save up to 26 percent on Corsair PC components at Amazon

Amazon Canada has discounted several PC and smart home accessories along with several audio and video offerings as part of its ‘Daily Deals’ promotion.

Check out all the deals below:

Save up to 20 percent on Anker Charging Accessories

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision: $54.99 (regularly $69.99)

Save up to $240 on Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with clock and Alexa: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Save up to $220 on Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device: $39.99 (regularly $49.99)

Save up to 39 percent on Stereo Headphones

Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse for PC with USB Unifying Receiver: $29.99 (regularly $44.99)

Save up to $300 on Select ASUS Devices

Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

TP-Link Tapo Smart Cam Pan Tilt Home WiFi Camera: $44.99 (regularly $49.99)

Save up to 26 percent on select Corsair PC components

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $199.99 (regularly $299.99)

Save up to 22 percent on TP-Link Routers

Fire TV Cube, Hands-free streaming device with Alexa: $109.99 (regularly $149.99)

Save up to 20 percent on Bose Personal Portable Speakers

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th gen – 2021) Keyboard Case – Detachable Backlit Keyboard with Kickstand: $259.99 (regularly $299.99)

Save up to 29 percent on JBL Tune Headphones.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon