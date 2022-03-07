These seven Switch Mario titles are on sale at multiple Canadian retailers

Nintendo Canada, along with several Canadian retailers is discounting seven Mario-themed Nintendo Switch titles, namely Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Yoshi’s Crafted World and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as part of Mario Day sale.

The discounts are valid until 13th March on the Nintendo Store, while the sale dates vary for Canadian retailers.

Check out the deals below:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

