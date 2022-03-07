These seven Switch Mario titles are on sale at multiple Canadian retailers

Nintendo Canada, along with several Canadian retailers is discounting seven Mario-themed Nintendo Switch titles, namely Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Yoshi’s Crafted World and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as part of Mario Day sale.
The discounts are valid until 13th March on the Nintendo Store, while the sale dates vary for Canadian retailers.
Check out the deals below:
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- $53.59 at Nintendo Store
- $53.59 at Best Buy
- $53.59 at Amazon
- $53.59 at The Source
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- $53.59 at Nintendo Store
- $53.59 at Best Buy
- $53.59 at Amazon
- $53.59 at GameStop
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- $53.59 at Nintendo Store
- $53.59 at Best Buy
- $53.59 at Amazon
- $53.59 at The Source
- $53.59 at GameStop
Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set
- $62.95 at Nintendo Store
- $62.03 at Best Buy
- $62.03 at GameStop
Luigi’s Mansion 3
- $53.59 at Nintendo Store
- $53.59 at Best Buy
- $53.59 at Amazon
- $53.59 at The Source
- $53.59 at GameStop
Yoshi’s Crafted World
- $53.59 at Nintendo Store
- $53.59 at Best Buy
$53.59 at Amazon
- $53.59 at The Source
- $53.59 at GameStop
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- $55.99 at Nintendo Store
- $54.99 at Best Buy
- $54.95 at Amazon
