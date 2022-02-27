What do you want to see from Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?

This past week, we caught a glimpse of what are likely the first renders of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. According to the renders based on leaked information, not much has changed regarding the smartphones’ overall design.

If you’re like me, you might be a bit disappointed by the leaked images. I would have liked to see a cleaner design that ditches the protruding camera lenses, completely removing the controversial visor. However, the dual-tone colour is a nice touch, but if this section of the phone was completely flesh to the rear, that’d be a lot more appealing.

Additionally, an under-display front-facing camera would be welcome as well. Specs-wise, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro reportedly feature a Tensor 2 chip, 12GB of RAM, 10x optical zoom and more. Some sort of cinematic video mode would be useful new functionality, and I personally would like ‘Active Edge’ back, the feature that allows users to squeeze the sides of the smartphone’s frame to activate Google Assistant and more.

There’s a lot more I want from the Pixel 7 series, but above are just a few features that instantly come to mind. We want to know in the comments below: what do you want to see from Google’s upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?

Image credit: @XLeaks7