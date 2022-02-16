Samsung and Best Buy are offering freebies with the latest Galaxy Tab S8 line

Samsung Canada and Best Buy are offering a solid deal on the newly-revealed Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.

From today until February 24th, if you pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 or S8+ directly from Samsung, you will get a Book Cover Keyboard Slim and a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for free. If you go for the top-of-the-line Tab S8 Ultra, then you’ll receive a free Book Cover Keyboard (not slim) along with a pair of Galaxy Buds 2.

Similarly, pre-ordering the Tab series for Best Buy would net you the same freebies, and unlike Samsung Canada’s February 24th deadline, Best Buy’s promotion is active till supplies last.

Check out the Tab S8 series pricing below:

Galaxy Tab S8 128GB: $899.99 at Samsung and Best Buy

Galaxy Tab S8 256GB: $999.99 at Samsung and Best Buy

Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB: $1,149.99 at Samsung and Best Buy

Galaxy Tab S8+ 256GB: $1,249.99 at Samsung and Best Buy

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 128GB: $1,399.99 at Samsung and currently sold out at Best Buy

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 256GB: $1,499.99 at Samsung and currently sold out at Best Buy

Learn more about the newly-revealed tablets here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy