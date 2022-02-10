CRTC orders telecom providers to immediately make paper bills available to some customers

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) says specific customers can now obtain paper copies of their bills from telecom providers upon request at no extra cost.

The change is effective immediately and includes customers who identify as persons with disabilities, those aged 65 and older and customers who don’t have internet access or mobile data services.

The CRTC says telecom providers must make this information available on their website, update their systems, and train representatives to ensure customers are aware of the change.

“There are still many Canadians who have legitimate needs to receive their bills in paper format. This decision strikes a good balance between allowing providers to encourage their customers to switch to digital billing and ensuring Canadians are treated in an inclusive and accommodating manner,” CRTC chair and CEO, Ian Scott, said in a statement. “We expect all providers subject to these new rules to swiftly make the necessary changes.”

Providers have 90 days to inform the CRTC on how they told customers about the change.

The organization will also impose similar rules on television providers “at the next opportunity.” But if customers have this service bundled with their phone bill at this time, the CRTC says the applicable groups can request a paper copy at no extra charge.

Source: CRTC