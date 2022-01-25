Check out Microsoft’s weekly digital Xbox game sale

Microsoft is currently running a sale on several Xbox titles that offers several notable games for up to 90 percent off.
Check out all the discounted titles below:
A Way Out: $9.99 (regularly $39.99)
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey: $21.39 (regularly $53.49)
Assassin’s Creed Origins: $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S: $58.49 (regularly $89.99)
The BioWare Bundle: $27.99 (regularly $79.99)
Burnout Paradise Remastered: $7.49 (regularly $25.99)
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition: $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe: $51.99 (regularly $129.99)
Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle: $67.49 (regularly $149.99)
Dead Island Definitive Edition: $3.99 (regularly $19.99)
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition: $44.99 (regularly $59.99)
DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition: $39.59 (regularly $119.99)
Elex: $14.99 (regularly $59.99)
Enter The Gungeon: $11.39 (regularly $18.99)
EVERSPACE: $5.84 (regularly $38.99)
F1 2021: $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
Far Cry 6: $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition: $71.99 (regularly $79.99)
Gears 5: $19.99 (regularly $49.99)
Ghostrunner: $15.99 (regularly $39.99)
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: $63.99 (regularly $79.99)
Halo: The Master Chief Collection: $19.99 (regularly $49.98)
Hot Wheels Unleashed: $46.89 (regularly $66.99)
Hunt: Showdown: $21.59 (regularly $53.99)
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition: $15.99 (regularly $79.99)
It Takes Two – Digital Version: $27.49 (regularly $54.99)
Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition: $51.99 (regularly $129.99)
Journey to the Savage Planet: $13.59 (regularly $33.99)
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition: $65.79 (regularly $93.99)
Just Cause 4: Reloaded: $10.59 (regularly $52.99)
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition: $12.99 (regularly $51.99)
Knockout City: $14.99 (regularly $29.99)
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning: $19.9 (regularly $39.99)
Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition: $9.74 (regularly $64.99)
Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season: $17.58 (regularly $43.95)
Lost in Random: $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
Mad Max: $7.49 (regularly $29.99)
Marvel’s Avengers: $21.59 (regularly $53.99)
Mass Effect Legendary Edition: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
Need for Speed Payback: $10.39 (regularly $25.99)
Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition: $17.99 (regularly $89.99)
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: $32.49 (regularly $49.99)
Ori: The Collection: $14.84 (regularly $44.99)
Outriders: $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
Overwatch Legendary Edition: $33.98 (regularly $102.99)
PC Building Simulator: $9.19 (regularly $22.99)
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: $7.99 (regularly $39.99)
Psychonauts 2: $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
Racoon City Edition: $35.46 (regularly $107.48)
Red Dead Redemption 2: $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle: $77.99 (regularly $119.99)
Saints Row The Third Remastered: $16.49 (regularly $54.99)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $19.24 (regularly $54.99)
Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD: $23.99 (regularly $59.99)
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition: $40.19 (regularly $66.99)
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2: $29.99 (regularly $59.99)
Unravel Yarny Bundle: $7.99 (regularly $39.99)
Unsighted: $19.49 (regularly $25.99)
Untitled Goose Game: $12.99 (regularly $25.99)
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard: $15.59 (regularly $38.99)
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition: $13.74 (regularly $54.99)
Wasteland 3: $17.15 (regularly $51.99)
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition: $39.99 (regularly $159.99)
XCOM 2: $7.99 (regularly $79.99)
Yoku’s Island Express: $4.99 (regularly $19.99)
Yooka-Laylee: $9.99 (regularly $49.99)
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: $9.74 (regularly $38.99)
Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol: $9.49 (regularly $18.99)
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection: $10.39 (regularly $25.99)
Find a complete list of all Xbox titles on sale, courtesy of @Lbabinz, here.
Image credit: Xbox
Source: Reddit (lbabinz)