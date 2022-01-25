Stadia Pro adding seven titles on Feb 1, bringing total of free games to 50

Seven new games are being added to the Google Stadia ‘Pro’ catalogue on February 1st, Google has confirmed.

Notably, two of these titles, Square Enix’s Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered, are releasing on Stadia Pro on the same day as other platforms.

The other five free games are Cosmic Star Heroine, Nanotale – Typing Chronicles, Merek’s Market, One Hand Clapping, and PHOGS!

Google says this is the highest number of games to be added to the service’s $11.99 CAD/month add-on in a single month since December 2020. As well, this brings Stadia Pro’s total lineup of free games to 50, which includes the likes of Hitman (2016), Control Ultimate Edition, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Darksiders III and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

Stadia Pro is an optional paid subscription that offers 4K/60fps streams, free games and exclusive discounts. A one-month free trial for Pro is available on Stadia’s website.

Image credit: Square Enix