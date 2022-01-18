TekSavvy expands fibre service to Cedar Springs and Blenheim, Ontario

Chatham, Ontario-based independent internet service provider (ISP) TekSavvy has announced an expansion of its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service in Cedar Springs and Blenheim, Ontario.

TekSavvy says its fibre service is now available to more than 700 homes and businesses in the two communities, and will reach more places in the coming weeks. TekSavvy expects fibre construction to wrap up in February 2022 — when it does, the expansion will reach 450 homes and businesses in Cedar Springs.

The ISP expects to finish construction in Blenheim this summer, reaching a total of 2,350 homes and businesses.

Connected homes and businesses will have access to TekSavvy internet services with speeds up to 1Gbps. The ISP notes that all its fibre plans come with no data cap.

Finally, TekSavvy noted that it’s currently offering a $20/mo credit for 12 months on select fibre internet plans, making now a good time to sign up if you’re in an area where the ISP offers fibre internet.

Update 01/18/2022 at 04:25pm ET: Corrected the fourth paragraph to note the plans have no data cap.

Source: TekSavvy