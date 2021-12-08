Save up to 70 percent with Lenovo’s Holiday Doorbusters sale

The holiday season is just around the corner and Lenovo is warming up the deals with its Holiday Doorbusters sale.
From laptops to tablets, Lenovo’s Doorbuster sale offers electronics at up to 70 percent off.
Check out some of the most notable deals below:
Laptop Deals
- IdeaPad Flex 5 15 (Intel) 2 in 1: Starting at $1,024 (regularly $1,279.99)
- ThinkPad X12 Detachable (12-inch, Intel): Starting at $1,449 (regularly $2,949) — Use code X12DEALS
- ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook (13-inch) 2-in-1 Laptop: Starting at $449 (regularly $799) — Use code MERRYC13YOGA
- ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (15-inch AMD) Laptop: Starting at $1,052.35 (regularly $1,619) — Use code THINKHOLIDAYS
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 (14-inch): Starting at $329.99 (regularly $409.99)
Find all Lenovo laptop deals here.
Desktop Deals
- IdeaCentre AIO 5i (24-inch) All-In-One Desktop: Starting at $1,216 (regularly $1,399.99)
- ThinkCentre M90q Gen 2 Tiny (Intel) Desktop: Starting at $1,239 (regularly $2,479) — Use code JOLLYGOODDEALS
- Yoga A940 All in One Desktop: Starting at $2,199.99 (regularly $2,469.99) — Use code GIFTAYOGA
- IdeaCentre 3i Desktop Tower: Starting at $525.99 (regularly $559.99)
- ThinkCentre M70t Tower Desktop (Build your own): Starting at $675 (regularly $1,039)
Find all Lenovo desktops deals here.
Monitor Deals
- Lenovo L28u-30 28 Inch UHD 4K Monitor (60Hz): $397.99 (regularly $449.99) — Use code SNOWDAY
- Lenovo G25-10 24.5 Inch Freesync Gaming Monitor – HDMI (144Hz): $260.99 (regularly $339.99) — Use code REINDEERGAMES
- Lenovo G27-20 27-inch FHD Gaming Monitor (144Hz): $307.99 (regularly $359.99) — Use code PRESENTTIME
- T32p-20 31.5 inch 4K UHD USB-C HDMI Monitor (60Hz): $838 (regularly $1,032) — Use code HOLIDAYVISION
- Ultimate Gaming Bundle (Lenovo Legion Y25-25 24.5-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor, Legion H500 Pro 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset, Lenovo Legion M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse and Lenovo Legion K500 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard): $607.99 (regularly $839.66)
Find all Lenovo monitor deals here.
PC Accessories
- Lenovo Select FHD Webcam: $32.99 (regularly $66.99)
- Lenovo 510 Wireless Combo Keyboard & Mouse (White): $41.99 (regularly $66.99)
- Legion H500 Pro 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: $78.29 (regularly $134.99) — Use code LEGION10ACC
- Lenovo Legion Gaming Control Mouse Pad XXL: $14.39 (regularly $26.99) — Use code LEGION10ACC
- Lenovo USB-C to 4 Port USB-A Hub: $28.99 (regularly $42.99)
Find all PC accessory deals here.
Tablet Deals
- Yoga Smart Tab with the Google Assistant: $209.99 (regularly $349.99) — Use code HOLIDAYTABS
- Lenovo Tab M7 Gen 3: $94 (regularly $199.99) — Use code HOLIDAYTABS
- Lenovo Tab P11 Tablet: $319.99 (regularly $379.99) — Use code HOLIDAYTABS
- Smart Tab M8 with Google Assistant: $139.99 (regularly $174.99)
- ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 (13-inch): $1,149 (regularly $3,419) — Use code X1TABDEAL1
Find all Lenovo tablet deals here.
It’s worth noting that some products are already discounted, while for some you’ll have to use a coupon code. Products that need a coupon code to be applied have their specific codes mentioned in the list above.
Browse through the sale here.
