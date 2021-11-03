Here are the free games hitting Amazon Prime Gaming in November 2021

Every month, Amazon Prime Gaming offers a selection of games at no additional cost to Prime subscribers.

In November, Prime members can snag the following nine free games:

Brakes Are For Losers

Control Ultimate Edition

Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter

Dragon Age Inquisition

Liberated

Puzzle Agent 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rogue Heroes

Secret Files: Sam Peters

It’s worth noting that Dragon Age: Inquisition was developed by Canada’s own BioWare Edmonton.

Additionally, Guild Wars 2 Heroic Edition remains available until November 24th under the in-game loot section.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is priced at $7.99/month or $79.99/year.

Image credit: 505 Games/Remedy Entertainment