Here are the free games hitting Amazon Prime Gaming in November 2021

Every month, Amazon Prime Gaming offers a selection of games at no additional cost to Prime subscribers.
In November, Prime members can snag the following nine free games:
- Brakes Are For Losers
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter
- Dragon Age Inquisition
- Liberated
- Puzzle Agent 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Rogue Heroes
- Secret Files: Sam Peters
It’s worth noting that Dragon Age: Inquisition was developed by Canada’s own BioWare Edmonton.
Additionally, Guild Wars 2 Heroic Edition remains available until November 24th under the in-game loot section.
An Amazon Prime Video subscription is priced at $7.99/month or $79.99/year.
Image credit: 505 Games/Remedy Entertainment