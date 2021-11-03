fbpx
Here are the free games hitting Amazon Prime Gaming in November 2021

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Nov 3, 202112:14 PM EDT
Control

Every month, Amazon Prime Gaming offers a selection of games at no additional cost to Prime subscribers.

In November, Prime members can snag the following nine free games:

  • Brakes Are For Losers
  • Control Ultimate Edition
  • Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter
  • Dragon Age Inquisition
  • Liberated
  • Puzzle Agent 2
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Rogue Heroes
  • Secret Files: Sam Peters

It’s worth noting that Dragon Age: Inquisition was developed by Canada’s own BioWare Edmonton.

Additionally, Guild Wars 2 Heroic Edition remains available until November 24th under the in-game loot section.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is priced at $7.99/month or $79.99/year.

Image credit: 505 Games/Remedy Entertainment

