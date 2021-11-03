Google’s 1st-gen Pixel Stand available for $54.99 at Best Buy locations

Google’s 2018 first-gen Pixel Stand is available for over 50 percent off at Best Buy stores.

Regularly available for $109.99, the charging station is currently listed for $54.99 at the retailer.

The stand features wireless charging for all Qi Wireless compatible devices and allows your phone to access Google Assistant while charging. Originally designed for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the stand can seamlessly integrate with Nest devices at your home to deliver notifications when your phone is charging or can also be used to turn your device into a digital photo frame by displaying images from your gallery.

To help you wake up, there’s a soothing alarm mode option that gradually brightens your Pixel screen with bright colours before your alarm rings.

The Pixel Stand comes with a 1.5m USB-C cable along with a power adapter. It’s worth noting that the stand is sold out online and currently only available in-store. Head to the product page and check if it is available at your nearest Best Buy or wait for it to be listed online again.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Image credit: Best Buy

Source: Best Buy