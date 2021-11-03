macOS Monterey memory leak bug gobbles up more RAM than Chrome

If you’ve recently upgraded your Mac to macOS Monterey, you might notice some apps using ridiculous amounts of RAM.

Some users are reporting apps like Firefox and Control Centre using between 20GB and 70GB, according to MacRumors. In our testing, when I used Final Cut Pro X on the new MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM, there was a point where it boosted all the way up to 67GB of RAM usage.

My first reaction was to assume that the app was trying to use SSD space as a substitute for RAM to push my files around.

I’m not so sure now, and perhaps the RAM usage wasn’t designed to boost up that high. It only happened to me once, but MacRumors says that affected users quickly ramp up RAM usage again after restarting their computer.

With all of this in mind, if you have a Mac with only 16GB of RAM, it might be better to wait a few more days or weeks before updating to Monterey to make sure that you don’t run into this issue.

Source: MacRumors