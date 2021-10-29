The Source is offering Cyberpunk 2077 for $9.99 in-store only

Cyberpunk 2077 is on sale for just $10 at The Source.

When the game was first released last year, it suffered from a significant amount of bugs, though CD Projekt Red has worked to fix most of Cyberpunk 2077’s most significant issues through several significant updates.

Patch 1.31 for Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, consoles and Stadia. Here's the list of changes for this update: https://t.co/jXTIqTMXMa pic.twitter.com/UwBzziuJ1l — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 14, 2021

According to RedFlagDeals user ‘ donttoewsmebro,’ The Source is only offering the title for $9.99 in-store only on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but you can check Cyberpunk 2077 stock at your local The Source location online via stocktrack.

The sale ends on November 3rd.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: RedFlagDeals, The Source