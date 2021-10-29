fbpx
The Source is offering Cyberpunk 2077 for $9.99 in-store only

The sale ends on November 3rd

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Oct 29, 20215:54 PM EDT
Cyberpunk 2077 is on sale for just $10 at The Source.

When the game was first released last year, it suffered from a significant amount of bugs, though CD Projekt Red has worked to fix most of Cyberpunk 2077’s most significant issues through several significant updates.

According to RedFlagDeals user ‘ donttoewsmebro,’ The Source is only offering the title for $9.99 in-store only on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but you can check Cyberpunk 2077 stock at your local The Source location online via stocktrack.

The sale ends on November 3rd.

Source: RedFlagDeals, The Source

