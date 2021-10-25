Tesla’s latest Full Self-Driving update reverted due to software bugs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that the company has temporarily withdrawn its latest version of Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software, which was released less than a day ago.

Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily. Please note, this is to be expected with beta software. It is impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal QA, hence public beta. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2021

Update 10.3 was meant to introduce driver profiles with the ability to switch between different characteristics for following distance, rolling stops, and exiting passing lanes. It’s also claimed to better identify other cars’ brake lights, turn signals, and hazard lights while eliminating unnecessary slowdowns. However, Musk says that Tesla is “seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily.”

The new version had already caused issues earlier in the weekend, with Tesla delaying its original release on Saturday. There was “regression in some left turns at traffic lights” discovered by internal quality inspectors, according to Musk. However, he said on Sunday that the firm has moved on with the rollout, stressing that it relies on the public for more information on driving conditions.

Post-release, hard braking events, forward collision alerts, and other system misfires were reported by users that were not present in previous versions of the beta software. Drivers also flocked to social media to express their dissatisfaction with issues like the disappearance of the Autosteer option, troubles with traffic-aware cruise control, and Autopilot panic. Musk did state that Tesla is “working on the issue,” however, he didn’t state when the next version of FSD would be released.

We’re working on this issue right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2021

Source: Elon Musk (@elonmusk)