Apple’s iPhone 13 could offer 1TB storage option

It looks like Apple could have plans to increase the iPhone’s highest tier storage option with the iPhone 13.

As first reported by 9to5Mac, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be available in a 1TB storage option alongside 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options. Given the iPhone 12 Pro with 512GB of storage costs $1,809, this year’s 1TB storage option will likely cost in the range of $2,000.

Kuo says that the iPhone 13 and 13 mini will start at 128GB of storage instead of 64GB like the current iPhone 12 and 12 mini. The analyst also mentions that they expect the entry-level smartphones to be offered in a 512GB tier for the first time.

Finally, Kuo says that Apple’s 2nd-gen AirPods will stick around as a cheaper option despite the introduction of third-generation AirPods. It’s unclear if the 2nd-gen AirPods ($269) will receive a price drop or if the new AirPods will cost more money. Earlier leaks indicate that Apple’s new AirPods will look very similar to the current AirPods Pro, including shorter stems, an in-ear design and possibly even active noise-cancellation.

Apple’s September 14th hardware event is just around the corner. The tech giant is expected to reveal the iPhone 13 series, the Apple Watch Series 7 and new AirPods.

Via: 9to5Mac