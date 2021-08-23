The Mobile Shop is offering PC Points for new SIM activations

The Mobile Shop is currently running a PC Optimum Points promotion when you activate a new SIM card.
You can get 20,000 PC Optimum Points after two months of activating a new PC Mobile SIM card.
Here are some of the plans that PC Mobile offers:
- 4GB data for $30/month with unlimited Canada-wide calling
- 6GB data for $40/month with unlimited Canada-wide calling
- 9GB data for $50/month with unlimited Canada-wide calling
Simply sign up for a PC Mobile SIM card and activate it here. PC Mobile will send you a text message with a link to a webpage where you can register to get your points when you have successfully paid for your second month of service.
Additionally, you can earn up to 350,000 PC Points by getting a new phone from The Mobile Shop and your carrier choice will determine the number of PC Points you get. Check out some offers below:
iPhone 11
- Bell: $20.46/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Telus: $20/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points
- Rogers: $20.46/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Virgin Plus: $20/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Freedom Mobile: $10/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Fido: $20.46/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
Learn more here.
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
- Bell: $30/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Telus: $30/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Rogers: $30/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Virgin Plus: $30/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points
- Koodo: $30/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points
- Freedom Mobile: $25/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points
- Fido: $29.99/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points
Learn more here.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Bell: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Telus: $25/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points
- Rogers: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Virgin Plus: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
- Koodo: $25/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points
- Freedom Mobile: $20/month, earn 150,000 PC Optimum Points
- Fido: $25/month, earn 350,000 PC Optimum Points
Learn more here.
iPhone 12
- Bell: $32.50/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points
- Rogers: $32.50/month, earn 300,000 PC Optimum Points
- Virgin Plus: $32.50/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Freedom Mobile: $20/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Fido: $32.50/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
Learn more here.
iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Bell: $66.50/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Telus: $66.46/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Rogers: $66.50/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Virgin Plus: $33.33/month with $796 upfront, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Koodo: $33/month with $803 upfront, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Freedom Mobile: $49/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points
- Fido: $33/month with $796 upfront, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
Learn more here.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Bell: $50/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Telus: $50/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Rogers: $50/month, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Virgin Plus: $33.33/month with $400 upfront, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
- Koodo: $33/month with $408 upfront, earn 125,000 PC Optimum Points
- Freedom Mobile: $45/month, earn 100,000 PC Optimum Points
- Fido: $33/month with $400 upfront, earn 250,000 PC Optimum Points
Learn more here.
TCL 20 Pro 5G
- Bell: $20/month, earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points
- Telus: $20/month, earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points
- Rogers: $20/month, earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points
- Virgin Plus: $20/month , earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points
- Koodo: $20/month , earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points
- Fido: $20/month, earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points
Learn more here.
The promotion is available on other phones, including the iPhone 12 Mini, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and more. Check out the full list of devices with the PC Points promotion here.
Source: The Mobile Shop
