WhatsApp for iOS testing higher quality image uploads

WhatsApp for iOS is testing support for higher image upload quality in the beta version of its app, according to WABetaInfo.
The latest beta includes a new feature that allows users to choose between three different options for image quality. The options are auto, best quality and data saver. The ‘best quality’ selection is a new option that’s rolling out now.
Normally when you send images via WhatsApp, the quality of the photo is reduced. Now, when you select ‘best quality’ the app will keep around 80 percent of the original quality. It’s worth noting that if you select this option, it may take longer to send the images.
If you select the ‘data saver’ option, that will compress your images even more. This option is useful if you’re looking to save data, but it does reduce image quality quite a bit.
Users who are part of the beta can access the new feature if they see a ‘Media Upload Quality’ option in the app’s setting.
It’s unknown when this feature will roll out to all users, but it’ll be a welcome addition to the app, especially for those who use WhatsApp to send images to others often.
Source: WABetaInfo
