Ontario government invests $14.7 million to bring connectivity to 42 communities

The Ontario government has announced that it’s investing $14.7 million to bring high-speed internet to 42 communities.
The funding is being provided under the $150 million Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program and will go towards 13 new projects.
Communities that will benefit from the projects include Belleville, Bancroft, Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls, Moose Cree First Nation, Puslinch and more. A full list of the 42 communities can be found here.
“Our government continues to bring high-speed internet access across the province, including to several remote and First Nation communities,” said Ontario Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma in a news release.
“This investment will connect over 17,000 homes and businesses with access to reliable, high-speed internet. We’re doing everything we can to help ensure no one is left behind in today’s digital world.”
The government outlines that these projects will help Ontario move forward on its plan to ensure all Ontarians have access to high-speed internet by the end of 2025.
The government launched the ICON program in June 2020 in order to support approved high-speed internet and cellular projects.
Image credit: Unsplash (@chris_robert)
Source: Government of Ontario
