Apple may bring Face ID to the Mac within a couple of years: report

Apple reportedly plans to bring Face ID to the Mac within a couple of years, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
The tech giant may even bring Face ID to the iPhone SE and non-Pro iPads. Gurman notes that the reason Apple hasn’t done this yet is to cut costs while still offering security.
“I think implementing Face ID in all of its major devices is the company’s ultimate goal. If it were possible, Apple would have already nixed Touch ID. But it has had to stick around for a couple of reasons,” Gurman said in his Power On newsletter, as first reported by 9to5Mac.
“On the iPhone SE and non-Pro iPads, it’s a cheaper alternative that lets Apple cut costs while still offering security. On Mac laptops, the screens are too thin to implement the necessary depth sensor.”
Further, Gurman states that a “camera embedded in the screen would help differentiate Apple’s pricier devices by eliminating the notch at the top.”
Gurman outlines that this won’t happen this year, as he expects Face ID to come to the Mac within a couple of years. Gurman expects that all iPhones and iPads will transition to Face ID within the same timeframe.
As with any other report like this, it’s important to note that nothing has been confirmed. However, we can expect to learn more in the coming months.
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments