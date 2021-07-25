Telus announces $20 million investment in St. Albert, Alberta

Telus is investing $20 million in St. Albert, Alberta as part of its $14.5 billion investment in infrastructure across the province through 2024.
The carrier says the investment will be used to build new wireless infrastructure in response to the increasing demand for enhanced wireless connectivity throughout the city.
Telus outlines that it will also connect more households and businesses to its PureFibre network. The carrier says once homes are connected, residents will get access to faster and symmetrical internet speeds.
“Telus is proud to make this generational investment in St. Albert, providing the technology to connect citizens to loved ones, as well as vital resources and information as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a press release.
“As we look ahead with optimism to a period of social and economic recovery, our investments are enabling more Albertans with world-best connectivity to work, learn, socialize, access entertainment and transact safely and effectively from their homes.”
The Vancouver-based national carrier has been announcing a series of investments across the country. Telus recently announced that it’s investing $63 million in the Greater Victoria region in British Columbia and $38 million in the Capitale-Nationale region in Quebec City.
Source: Telus
