Netflix launches new features to keep children engaged

Netflix is also introducing a Kids top 10 row that will feature the most popular children's content in your country

Jul 14, 2021

8:03 PM EDT

Netflix has launched two new kid-friendly features that will help parents pick out new content for their children.

Firstly, starting July 16th, parents with a Netflix Kids account (or anyone with a Netflix Kids account) will receive a bi-weekly recap email that will provide a greater understanding of their child’s watching preferences along with ways to engage those preferences. The emails will include:

  • Recommendations based on your child’s favorite shows and movies

  • Printable coloring sheets and activities inspired by your kid’s favorite characters

  • Top themes or topics charts that show the types of programs your child enjoys most (i.e. science, friendship)

  • Tips for how to use our Kids features on Netflix.

Additionally, Netflix is also introducing a “Kids top 10” row that will feature the most popular children’s content in your country. The Kids top ten will be tailored to your children’s watching tastes and will showcase the most popular kid’s titles on the platform, updated daily — so, basically, it’s the same as the adults’ version, but with a lot more cartoons.

