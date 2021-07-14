PREVIOUS|
A brief history of Apple’s iPhone

What iPhone is your favourite?

Jul 14, 2021

9:02 PM EDT

Over the last 15 years, Apple has released several Phones, ranging from the colourful iPhone 5C to the modern iPhone 12 and many more.

It’s interesting to see old iPhone designs and think back on pivotol moments like the removal of the headphone jack in 2021 or the shift to a squared-off design with the iPhone 4 series.

If you liked the video, make sure to check out some of the older MobileSyrup iPhone reviews to see what we had to say about the devices in their prime.

Below are links to all of our iPhone reviews over the years:

