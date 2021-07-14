A brief history of Apple’s iPhone

Over the last 15 years, Apple has released several Phones, ranging from the colourful iPhone 5C to the modern iPhone 12 and many more.
It’s interesting to see old iPhone designs and think back on pivotol moments like the removal of the headphone jack in 2021 or the shift to a squared-off design with the iPhone 4 series.
Below are links to all of our iPhone reviews over the years:
- iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Review: The one to buy
- iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Review: Low-light powerhouse
- iPhone SE (2020) Review: A powerful throwback
- iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max Camera Review: Lighting up the night
- iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max Review: Reclaiming the camera crown
- iPhone 11 Review: The iPhone for everyone
- iPhone XR Review: Best iPhone for the average Apple user
- iPhone XS and XS Max Camera Review: Stepping it up
- iPhone XS and XS Max Review: Expected iteration
- iPhone X Review: Apple’s future
- iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Review: Iteration that holds its own
- iPhone 7 review: Apple sets the stage for 2017
- iPhone SE review: A 4-inch potent blend of old and new
- iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus review
- iPhone 6 Plus review: a month with Apple’s big risk
- iPhone 6 review
- iPhone 5s Review
- iPhone 5c Review
- iPhone 5 Review
- iPhone 4S Review (Video)
- Rogers Apple iPhone 3GS Video Review
