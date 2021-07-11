WhatsApp for iOS reportedly getting new Snapchat-like feature

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a Snapchat-like camera feature called ‘View Once’ for iOS, according to WABetaInfo.
The new feature would allow users to send photos and videos that will disappear after they have been viewed once by the recipient.
WABetaInfo posted a screenshot of what the feature looks like. Users will be able to select the option to “send photos and videos that can only be viewed once.” Further, users are told to “remember that people can always take screenshots.”
Unlike Snapchat, which tells you when someone has taken a screenshot of your photo or video, WhatsApp reportedly won’t notify users if the recipient has done so.
Once you’ve sent the photo or video, it will disappear from your phone. Users will then be notified when the recipient has opened the photo. Other details about the media can be accessed in the ‘message info’ section.
WABetaInfo notes that the feature is available now for some beta testers. It’s unknown when the feature will be released publicly. It’s also unknown when or if the feature will be released on WhatsApp for Android.
Source: WABetaInfo
Comments