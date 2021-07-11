Leaker suggests all of Apple’s new Macs will feature a 1080p camera

All of Apple’s future Macs might feature a 1080p camera, according to a tweet from leaker ‘dylandkt.’
“The upcoming MacBook Pro will actually be getting an updated improved 1080p webcam for the next model and so will the entire Mac lineup,” the leaker said in a tweet.
I know a lot people are referencing Linus’s video (which is a great video by the way) but it’s good to note that the upcoming MacBook Pro will actually be getting an updated improved 1080p webcam for the next model and so will the entire Mac lineup.
— Dylan (@dylandkt) July 10, 2021
It’s worth noting that Apple’s first M1 MacBooks come with a 720p camera. Currently, only the 2020 27-inch Intel iMac and the 24-inch M1 iMac feature a 1080p camera.
If this leak is correct, the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro along with the redesigned MacBook Air will all feature an enhanced camera.
The leaker previously indicated that Apple is expected to launch new versions of the MacBook Pro in Q4 2021. The tech giant is also expected to launch an updated Mac mini.
It’s worth noting that reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that the upcoming MacBook Pro laptops will likely enter mass production in Q3 2021.
As with other leaks, it’s important to take this one with a grain of salt because nothing has been confirmed. We’ll likely learn more about Apple’s upcoming devices in the next few weeks and months.
