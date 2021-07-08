PREVIOUS
News

2K, The Weeknd partner on refurbished Toronto basketball court for underserved communities

Lawrence Heights' basketball court is getting a big makeover

Jul 8, 2021

8:01 AM EDT

0 comments

Lawrence Heights Toronto

2K Foundations, the charitable arm of games publishing giant 2K, has partnered with the City of Toronto, local-born artists The Weeknd and Nav to provide Toronto’s Lawrence Heights with a refurbished basketball court.

Specifically, the project will see the court receive a new scoreboard, backboards, repairs and an art installation designed by the award-winning artist Ben Johnston and multimedia artist Trevor Wheatley. Hxouse, the Toronto-based incubator founded by The Weeknd, is assisting on the project.

Lawrence Heights is Toronto Community Housing’s largest Revitalization project.

2K, meanwhile, is no stranger to basketball thanks to its annual best-selling NBA 2K video game series. The publisher says 2K Foundations will support similar charitable projects around the world over the next year related to music programming and education.

Image credit: Toronto Community Housing

Source: 2K Foundations

Related Articles

News

Jul 7, 2021

4:20 PM EDT

HBO’s The Last of Us Season 1 will include 10 episodes

Resources

Jul 7, 2021

5:16 PM EDT

Here’s how to watch Marvel’s Black Widow in Canada

Deals

Jul 7, 2021

4:00 PM EDT

PlayStation’s ‘Planet of the Discounts’ sale offers games up to 75 percent off

News

Jun 6, 2021

9:42 AM EDT

City of Toronto’s vaccine booking text line now accessible in 14 more languages

Comments