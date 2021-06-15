Vidéotron receives funding to bring connectivity to Estrie, Montérégie regions in Quebec

Vidéotron is receiving $28.58 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to the Estrie and Montérégie regions in Quebec.
The funding is being provided under the Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed initiative, which aims to give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada, at 99 percent.
Numerous municipalities including Magog, Ogden, Hatley, Farnham, Granby and Waterloo will get access to high-speed internet once the project is complete.
“The pandemic has shown us how essential high-speed internet access has become for our communities, not only to bring people together virtually, but also for work, studying or for business,” said Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau in a news release.
“Our government understands the urgency to connect all regions across Quebec and Canada. We are proud to take part in this important project and we will continue to invest and work in partnership with the Government of Quebec, so that every household has access to high-speed internet by September 2022.”
Through Operation High Speed, the government hopes to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September of next year.
