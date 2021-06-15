PREVIOUS|
Vaccine Hunters Canada launches tool to find nearby appointments and pop-ups

The tool is accessible in over 20 languages

Jun 15, 2021

9:43 AM EDT

Vaccine Hunters Canada, the popular social media source for finding vaccines, has launched a new tool to further help Canadians get vaccinated.

The new tool helps you find available appointments or pop-ups near you. All you have to do is enter your postal code.

If there is availability in your area, the tool will display the location of the clinic/pop-up, along with the specific vaccine that is being administered there. The tool will also display the phone number of the clinic.

The tool is accessible in over 20 languages including French, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, Turkish, Tagalog and more.

Vaccine Hunters Canada notes that some pharmacies have yet to release new appointments, as they usually release them a few times a week. If you don’t see any availability in your area, it’s worth it to keep checking the tool.

The tool also includes an embedded link to Vaccine Hunters Canada’s Discord and Twitter pages, which are both also popular resources for finding vaccine appointments.

You can access the tool here.

Image credit: Unsplash (@stevencornfield)

