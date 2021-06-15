PREVIOUS
Microsoft slightly changes Xbox game case design

Jun 15, 2021

7:03 AM EDT

It looks like Microsoft is changing the box art for its upcoming titles.

Box art revealed by Best Buy and other retailers seems to show the new cases, but the differences are quite subtle. Above the actual art for the game, there’s now a white header that indicates what console is the title available for. Previously, this header was black.

Additionally, the Xbox brand is gone and now there’s only the logo beside the white header.

This change is a lot clearer than its previous look, and users can more easily see what console the game works with.

However, that’s pretty much it.

