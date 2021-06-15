PREVIOUS|
News

WarioWare: Get it Together launches on the Nintendo Switch on September 10th

Mario's nemesis is returning

Jun 15, 2021

12:27 PM EDT

0 comments

WarioWare: Get It Together

Nintendo’s best character has a new game coming out.

The WarioWare series will make its debut on the Nintendo Switch with WarioWare: Get It Together, the next entry in the mini game-filled franchise.

Similar to other titles that were shown off during Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct, not much is known about WarioWare: Get it Together so far, but seems to follow the same quirky mini game-filled formula as past titles in the series.

However, the Japanese gaming giant did confirm that two people will be able to play the game at the same time, likely through local co-op.

WarioWare: Get It Together is set to release on September 10th for the Switch.

Image credit: Nintendo 

Related Articles

News

Jun 15, 2021

12:22 PM EDT

2D ‘Metroid Dread’ revealed for Nintendo Switch, coming in October

News

Jun 15, 2021

12:49 PM EDT

Nintendo shows off new footage of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2

News

Jun 15, 2021

12:52 PM EDT

Nintendo reveals Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp remaster during E3 Direct

News

Jun 15, 2021

12:52 PM EDT

Nintendo releases new Legend of Zelda Game And Watch system

Comments