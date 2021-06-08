Innovation minister announces $15 million investment in electric buses

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne has announced a $15 million investment in the Nova Bus Transformation Project.
Nova Bus is a bus manufacturer headquartered in Saint-Eustache, Quebec and is a division of the Volvo Group.
Champagne notes that the new project will help Nova Bus modernize its public transit buses, optimize them for electrification and build other types of all-electric buses.
“Nova Bus is a vital part of this journey toward electrification and a future marked by sustainable growth, dependable jobs and global leadership,” the minister said in a news release.
“Our government will continue to support businesses to ensure they can participate in the efforts toward a clean growth economy, including by investing in sustainable public transit and zero-emission vehicles.”
Champagne outlined that the project will help make the country’s transportation industry more competitive when it comes to electric transit bus manufacturing. Further, the project aims to help Nova Bus become a leader in electric transportation while expanding in Canada.
“We are very proud to partner with the Canadian government in order to contribute to the innovative zero‑emission vehicle manufacturing sector and help Canada to achieve its sustainability and greener economy targets,” said Volvo Group CEO Martin Lundstedt in the news release.
The investment is being made through the government’s Strategic Innovation Fund, which is an initiative aimed at providing funding for innovative projects in Canada.
Image credit: @fp_champagne
