Dyson’s V15 Detect Total Clean and Omni-Glide are now available in Canada

Dyson has finally launched two of its more recent home-cleaning offerings in Canada, the V15 Detect Total Clean and the Omni-Glide.
V15 Detect Total Clean
Dyson calls its latest V15 “The most powerful, intelligent cordless vacuum,” but is there actually any weight to this claim?
The V15 Detect features a green laser built into the fluffy cleaner attachment, which reveals microscopic dust, allowing you to see what spots in your house need those extra two or three passes. The laser is precisely angled to make invisible dust visible and works the best on hard floors.
Dyson’s reasoning behind using green light is that it’s right times brighter than any other colour to the human eye, enhancing the contrast on your hard floor surfaces and illuminating the undesirable dust and debris.
Additionally, Dyson claims that the laser is Class 1, meaning it is virtually harmless for humans and pets alike, though the company does not recommend staring into it directly. The company says the laser doesn’t drain the battery at all. According to a Dyson spokesperson, if you run the machine for 60 minutes, the amount of battery the laser uses will account for a second of the power consumed by the vacuum. But for added convenience, the laser light features a dedicated on/off button on the fluffy head.
The V15 detect also features a new technology that Dyson calls a Piezo sensor. This sensor continuously sizes and counts dust particles and debris that the vacuum sucks up. According to Dyson, the “piezo dust sensor counts dust particles passing through the inlet 15,000 times a second.”
The vacuum then listens for the dust particles hitting the sensor in the form of vibrations and converts it into an electrical signal, enabling the V15 Detect to adjust its power accordingly. It also showcases the count and size of the particles picked up on the handheld’s LCD screen.
The dust and debris are displayed in four categories, distinguished by the size of the dust collected. The sizes are recorded in μm (micron micrometer).
- > 10 μm for particles the size of allergens and pollen
- > 60 μm for particles the size of microscopic dust and skin flakes
- > 180 μm for particles the size of dust mites and fine sand
- > 500 μm for particles the size of sugar and fleas
The V15 Detect Total Clean features three power modes, including ‘Eco,’ ‘Medium’ and ‘Boost.’ Eco mode offers the most battery life (up to 60 minutes) but compromises on suction power, whereas the Boost mode offers the most suction but less battery life.
The V15 Detect Total Clean is now available in Canada at Dyson Demo stores in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary. You can also pick the smart vacuum up at Dyson’s website for $949.99.
To learn more about the V15 Detect Total Clean or to purchase it, click here. An in-depth hands-on about the V15 DTC is coming soon on MobileSyrup, so stay tuned.
Omni-Glide
Along with the V15 Detect, Dyson also launched the Omni-Glide in Canada. Dyson calls this vacuum the “slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for hard floors.”
The Omni-Glide features Dyson’s first omnidirectional soft roller cleaner head with two motorized heads, allowing the vacuum to go front, back and side to side. The head has four castors on the bottom end that allow the cleaner head to glide in any direction, making the Omni-Glide a great wireless vacuum for the narrow and hard-to-get-into spots.
Additionally, using the vacuum sideways wouldn’t result in less suction power. According to Dyson, the Omni-Glide is “Powered by a single motor with a double epicyclic gearbox, the brush bars spin at the same speed for pick up in both directions.”
Omni-Glide boasts a Hyperdymium motor that can spin up to 105,000rpm for powerful suction and run for 20 minutes on a single interchangeable battery.
Unlike the V15 Detect Total Clean, which has a trigger button, the Omni-Glide features a push-button operation to turn the vacuum on and off, along with push buttons for selecting power modes.
The Dyson Omni-Glide is now available for purchase at Dyson Demo stores in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary. You can also pick the smart vacuum up at Dyson’s website for $499.99.
To learn more about the Dyson Omni-Glide or to purchase it, click here. An in-depth hands-on about the Omni-Glide is coming soon on MobileSyrup, so stay tuned.
Source: Dyson
