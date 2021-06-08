Bell, Telus, Rogers offering 30GB for $80 per month for a limited time

For a limited time, Rogers, Telus and Bell are offering 30GB of data for $80 per month.
Further, Rogers is also offering 35GB of data for $90 per month for a limited time, and Bell and Telus are running a similar, slightly better deal with 35GB for $85.
Additionally, if you have four lines on your account, you can get as low as $65 per person for 30GB of data with Telus. If you’re with Bell, only additional members get the $65 per month. deal.
These are ‘Bring Your Own Device’ plans that offer unlimited Canada-wide calling, unlimited Canada-wide texting, Call Display and no overages. All of these plans also offer unlimited data, but after you’ve reached your allotment your speeds are throttled.
These deals are only available for a limited time.
