Deals

Bell, Telus, Rogers offering 30GB for $80 per month for a limited time

These deals are only available for a limited time

Jun 8, 2021

2:53 PM EDT

0 comments

For a limited time, Rogers, Telus and Bell are offering 30GB of data for $80 per month.

Further, Rogers is also offering 35GB of data for $90 per month for a limited time, and Bell and Telus are running a similar, slightly better deal with 35GB for $85.

Additionally, if you have four lines on your account, you can get as low as $65 per person for 30GB of data with Telus. If you’re with Bell, only additional members get the $65 per month. deal.

These are ‘Bring Your Own Device’ plans that offer unlimited Canada-wide calling, unlimited Canada-wide texting, Call Display and no overages. All of these plans also offer unlimited data, but after you’ve reached your allotment your speeds are throttled.

Source: Telus, Bell, Rogers

