Montreal Turo users can now rent a Porsche Taycan

Turo and Porsche in Canada have partnered to let Montrealers rent the electric Porsche Taycan sportscar.
To get behind the wheel of the elusive EV, it’s going to cost $365 CAD per day. While this is a lot to rent a car, driving the Taycan is unlike anything else and I still think about my demo time with the car almost every day since it was so fun. This car rental partnership is going to last until June 30th.
Turo is an app that allows anyone to put their vehicle up for rental to help make some cash on the side.
If you want to check out the listings for the cars, you can do so here, here and here.
If it were me, I’d test drive the blue trim since I found that people got out of my way when I was driving that one in the fast lane — likely because it looks the most like a flashy sports car. You can read my full review here.
