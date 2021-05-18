PREVIOUS|
Xplornet acquires over 160 towers from TowerCo in Manitoba

The carrier says the acquisition will allow it to expand its 5G network

Xplornet has acquired over 160 towers in Manitoba from TowerCo to accelerate its 5G deployment.

The carrier says the acquisition will allow it to expand its 5G network and mobility coverage to households and businesses throughout rural Manitoba.

“This is a good site acquisition opportunity for Xplornet as we are finalizing agreements with the Province of Manitoba to deliver fast and reliable Internet and cellular services to rural Manitoban homes and businesses,” said Xplornet CEO Allison Lenehan in a statement.

Xplornet says it has been focused on investing and building in Manitoba, as both Xplore Mobile and Xplornet Enterprise Solutions are headquartered in Brandon. It also recently acquired CCI Wireless and its Manitoba subsidiary WiBand Communications to continue investing in the province.

“We are delighted to have closed this deal and see Xplornet acquire our entire tower assets portfolio,” said Charlie Clark, the president of TowerCo Inc, in a statement.

The carrier says this is another step towards expanding its network infrastructure and presence in rural Manitoba.

