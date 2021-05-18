Telus receives funding to bring high-speed internet to the La Mitis RCM in Quebec

The federal government has announced over $1.67 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to the La Mitis RCM in Quebec.
Telus will receive $874,785 in funding to bring connectivity to 310 households in the area. Funding for the project is being provided through the Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed initiative.
The project will connect the municipalities of Grand-Métis, Métis-sur-Mer, Mont-Joli, Sainte-Flavie and Sainte-Luce.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that connecting all Quebecers to high-speed internet has never been more important,” said Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier, in a statement.
“With this historic announcement, and thanks to our good collaboration with the Government of Quebec, we’re increasing the potential for economic growth and helping improve the quality of life of people living here in the La Mitis region.”
Operation High Speed aims to give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada, at 99 percent. The government hopes to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.
Source: ISED
Comments