PREVIOUS|
News

Telus receives funding to bring high-speed internet to the La Mitis RCM in Quebec

The project will connect the municipalities of Grand-Métis, Métis-sur-Mer, Mont-Joli and more

May 18, 2021

9:42 AM EDT

0 comments

The federal government has announced over $1.67 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to the La Mitis RCM in Quebec.

Telus will receive $874,785 in funding to bring connectivity to 310 households in the area. Funding for the project is being provided through the Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed initiative.

The project will connect the municipalities of Grand-Métis, Métis-sur-Mer, Mont-Joli, Sainte-Flavie and Sainte-Luce.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that connecting all Quebecers to high-speed internet has never been more important,” said Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier, in a statement.

“With this historic announcement, and thanks to our good collaboration with the Government of Quebec, we’re increasing the potential for economic growth and helping improve the quality of life of people living here in the La Mitis region.”

Operation High Speed aims to give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada, at 99 percent. The government hopes to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.

Source: ISED

Related Articles

News

May 12, 2021

9:20 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [May 12 – May 18]

Deals

May 13, 2021

12:35 PM EDT

Fido offering 11GB for $55 and more for a limited time

News

May 18, 2021

11:18 AM EDT

Telus investing $16 million in Mitis and Lower St. Lawrence in Quebec

Deals

May 13, 2021

12:05 PM EDT

Koodo offering some customers $60 for 20GB with phone upgrade

Comments