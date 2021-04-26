WhatsApp reportedly testing 24-hour disappearing messages option

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a 24-hour option for its recently released disappearing messages feature.
The Facebook-owned company launched the disappearing messages feature late last year, which allowed users to choose an option to have messages automatically deleted after seven days.
WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp will soon include a 24-hour option for this feature. If users choose this option, all messages sent and received will disappear from the chat. Itâ€™s worth noting that the seven-day option will still remain.
WhatsApp previously said it chose the seven-day timeframe because it believes that it offers peace of mind that conversations arenâ€™t permanent while remaining practical so you donâ€™t forget what you were talking about.
The 24-hour option appears to be in development for iOS, Android and the desktop platform. Since the feature is still being tested, itâ€™s unknown when it will be released.
Source: WABetaInfo
Comments