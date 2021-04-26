Twitter rolling out its Spaces feature more widely on Android

Twitterâ€™s Spaces feature is starting to roll out more widely to Android users over the last few days.
Some Android users are now able to create and host their own Spaces. Similar to Clubhouse, Spaces essentially allow users to create audio chat rooms within Twitter.
If you tap the Compose button, you should be able to see a new Spaces option if the feature has rolled out to you. Once you click the Spaces button, youâ€™ll be asked to name the audio chatroom and to invite other users.
The first time you start a Space, youâ€™ll likely have to give the Twitter app permission to access your deviceâ€™s microphone.
Clubhouse has yet to launch its Android app, which gives Twitter the opportunity to win users over with its new Spaces feature. Clubhouse has said it will take a couple of months for it to launch its Android app.
Itâ€™s worth noting that Twitter isnâ€™t the only digital giant that has cloned Clubhouse amid its increasing popularity, as Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, Spotify and Slack are all working on their own version of audio chat rooms.
Via: Android Police
Comments